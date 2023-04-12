Railways seals 56 shops on termination of lease period

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways administration, with the help of Railways Police, sealed 56 shops at the prime location of Lahore Cantonment in an action against encroachments and illegal occupation.

Sources said on Wednesday that the illegal occupants had not been vacating the shops after termination of the lease period.

The action was taken on the orders of PR Lahore Division Superintendent M Hanif Gill. During the operation, the teams had to face resistance, which was tackled through dialogue.

Now open bidding for the shops would be held on April 28 and 29 to re-lease the shops, which would generate a good revenue for the railways, added the spokesperson.