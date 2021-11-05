UrduPoint.com

Railways Secretary Visits Lahore Division, Reviews Its Performance

Pakistan Railways Secretary/ Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani Friday visited the Lahore division and reviewed its performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Secretary/ Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani Friday visited the Lahore division and reviewed its performance.

Railways Lahore Division Superintendent Nasir Khalili briefed the secretary about the development works in the Lahore division, income, field staff monitoring system, e-inspection system, train operation safety and automation projects.

Nasir Khalil, while shedding light on the steps taken with regard to the train operations safety, said that seminars had been held on trespassing to create awareness among children and old people about safely crossing the track.

He said that fencing had been carried out on 955 points to check trespassing whereas 114 personnel had been deployed on 78 busy unmanned level crossings.

He said that with the help of automation system, the attendance of gangmen working on tracks could be checked online.

Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani lauded the efforts of Lahore division superintendent. He said, "In order to discourage the practice of trespassing, cases should be registered against the violators so that people could be stopped from trespassing and for ensuring smooth train operation."The secretary also appreciated the automation system and said that such system was required in other divisions as well to put railways on road to progress.

Habib Gilani appreciated the superintendent and his team and announced prize for them.

