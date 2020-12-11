UrduPoint.com
Railways Security Beefed Up

Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Railways security beefed up

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Security at all railway stations and trains has been beefed up on the directions of Pakistan Railways Police IG Arif Nawaz Khan.

According to Railways sources, Railways Police AIG ( Admin) Malik M Attique inspected deployment of the force at the Lahore railway station on Friday and reviewed security arrangements.

Sources said that additional police force had been deployed at the PR properties. Police commandos have been appointed at exit and entry points of the railway stations besides increasing in the number of patrolling staff in the trains, added the sources.

More Stories From Pakistan

