Railways Seeks Civil Admins Support In Anti-encroachment Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Railways seeks civil admins support in anti-encroachment operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul and Project Director Karachi Circular Railway Ameer Mohammad Daudpota Tuesday sought civil administration's support for demolition of all illegally encroached structures and settlements alongside the Main Line and remaining KCR track in the city.

They expressed these views during a meeting with Commissioner Karachi at his office.

"Requisition for utilizing the services of Pakistan Rangers may be placed along with directing the deputy commissioners of the East and South districts for fully cooperating and working in tandem with Pakistan Railways Karachi on the issue of encroachments" said the DS Karachi in conversation with the city's Commissioner, according to a news release.

The railways officers discussed the anti- encroachment plan with the Commissioner that primarily focused the encroachments in Old Kaemari Line in the South district and from Depot Hill to urdu Science College enroute Karachi university for revival of 16 kilometers of remaining KCR track in the East district.

The PR Karachi had been carrying out anti-encroachment operations with its department's corps and had retrieved lands near Karachi University station of KCR loop three days back and in Jumma Goth on Tuesday but it faced stiff resistance from the protestors and direct clashes had also happened at some places in the recent past.

The apex court in its landmark ruling of December 29th last year had directed the Pakistan Railways that encroachment even on a single inch of Railways' territory must be fully eliminated.

