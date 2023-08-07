Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The tragic train crash resulted in over 30 fatalities and left 130 people injured.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2023) The Railway department is set to inspect the site of the Hazara Express derailment today (Monday) in Nawab Shah.

The tragic train crash resulted in over 30 fatalities and left 130 people injured. The incident occurred on Sunday when 10 bogies of the Havelian-bound Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station, approximately 275 kilometers away from Karachi.

As a consequence of the crash, train operations on the affected up-track remain suspended, while the down-track was restored after approximately 18 hours. The repair work is still ongoing, and authorities expect it to take several more hours to restore the affected track.

Railway Inspector Ali Mohammad Afridi stated that the up-track would be fully restored within four to five hours. A site inspection is scheduled for today, and the inquiry will begin in the next four to five days after statements from relevant individuals are recorded.

Around 300-400 kilometers of track were affected by the crash and are currently undergoing repairs.

Officials are examining the track, coaches, and locomotives, observing marks on the affected tracks from nut bolts and wheel flanges.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, over 120 injured individuals were transferred to the Peoples Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, with most of them already discharged after treatment. Presently, 30 people are still undergoing medical care. The remains of 29 deceased have been claimed and taken by their heirs, while two unidentified women's bodies are yet to be identified at the hospital.

During the incident, locals of Sanghar and Nawabshah demonstrated solidarity and prompt action by initiating rescue works before the arrival of police and rescue teams. They promptly shifted a significant number of wounded individuals to medical facilities.

The cause of the accident remains unknown, but authorities have committed to conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.