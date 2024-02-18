Open Menu

Railways Set To Open Shahdadpur Railway Station Platform

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Railways set to open Shahdadpur Railway Station platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Railways has almost completed the upgradation and rehabilitation work of the Shahdadpur Railway Station platform and set to open it for the passengers of the area very soon.

“The government has already allocated around Rs 2 million more funds for completing the renovation of the platform of Shahdadpur Railway Station, official sources in the Ministry told APP.

They said Shahdadpur Railway Station, operating with three platforms, is one of the important stations situated on the mainline where most of the mail and express trains have their stoppages.

The sources said the contractor had stopped the construction work due to non-payment of bills and funds but now the funds have been arranged for the remaining rehabilitation work.

They said the platform condition on the downside was dilapidated and therefore it was decided to carry out its repair under the head of improvement and welfare expenditure.

To a question, the official said Pakistan Railways was a big organization comprising around 63,000 employees and its network stretched across the country.

They said the employees are well-cared under the welfare activities like health facilities through a wide network of hospitals, dispensaries and child healthcare units.

Elaborating, the sources said the provision of government accommodation according to entitlement and priority list, staff benevolent funds, benefits and incentives were provided through the Prime Minister’s Family Assistance Package policy for families of deceased employees.

They said the other welfare activities included benefits and incentives provided through policy for disabled employees' families, monthly grants to widows scale-wise, the establishment of Primary and high schools, industrial schools to teach handicrafts, sports activities through the constitution of Pakistan and pick and drop facility for schools/offices.

The sources said the installation of water filtration plants, a special provision of five medical seats in Ripha Islamic Universities with a reduction of 50 percent in admission and tuition fees, loans on easy instalments, availability of all recreational facilities, payment for burial and ambulance charges, marriage grant, farewell grant, free passes and concession in railways fares.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sports Water Marriage Shahdadpur Family All Government Million

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field fir ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, elect to field first against Quetta Gladiators

59 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas fo ..

Literary Extravaganza: A Fusion of Words, Ideas for Sustainable Future

16 hours ago
 Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

Long winter for Morocco quake survivors

16 hours ago
Husband killed wife in Firozka

Husband killed wife in Firozka

16 hours ago
 Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduc ..

Outlaw held, 2 police officials suspended in abduction case

16 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim ..

Saudi Arabia launches AI robot to enhance pilgrim experience for Hajj and Umrah

16 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final deci ..

PML-N, PPP committee to meet Monday for final decisions

16 hours ago
 PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings captain keeps high hopes with new players

16 hours ago
 DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

DSP Wakil Khan shot dead in Dargai

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan