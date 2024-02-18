Railways set to open Shahdadpur Railway Station platform

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Railways has almost completed the upgradation and rehabilitation work of the Shahdadpur Railway Station platform and set to open it for the passengers of the area very soon.

“The government has already allocated around Rs 2 million more funds for completing the renovation of the platform of Shahdadpur Railway Station, official sources in the Ministry told APP.

They said Shahdadpur Railway Station, operating with three platforms, is one of the important stations situated on the mainline where most of the mail and express trains have their stoppages.

The sources said the contractor had stopped the construction work due to non-payment of bills and funds but now the funds have been arranged for the remaining rehabilitation work.

They said the platform condition on the downside was dilapidated and therefore it was decided to carry out its repair under the head of improvement and welfare expenditure.

To a question, the official said Pakistan Railways was a big organization comprising around 63,000 employees and its network stretched across the country.

They said the employees are well-cared under the welfare activities like health facilities through a wide network of hospitals, dispensaries and child healthcare units.

Elaborating, the sources said the provision of government accommodation according to entitlement and priority list, staff benevolent funds, benefits and incentives were provided through the Prime Minister’s Family Assistance Package policy for families of deceased employees.

They said the other welfare activities included benefits and incentives provided through policy for disabled employees' families, monthly grants to widows scale-wise, the establishment of Primary and high schools, industrial schools to teach handicrafts, sports activities through the constitution of Pakistan and pick and drop facility for schools/offices.

The sources said the installation of water filtration plants, a special provision of five medical seats in Ripha Islamic Universities with a reduction of 50 percent in admission and tuition fees, loans on easy instalments, availability of all recreational facilities, payment for burial and ambulance charges, marriage grant, farewell grant, free passes and concession in railways fares.

\778