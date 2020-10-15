UrduPoint.com
Railways Signal Staff Demand To Limit Duty Up To 8 Hours

Thu 15th October 2020

Railways signal staff demand to limit duty up to 8 hours

Central leader of Pakistan Railways Signal Staff Association demanded of reducing their duty hours up to maximum eight hours as per global standard and rules with paying off pending Traveling and Dwelling Allowance dues forthwith to let burn stove of their homes

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Central leader of Pakistan Railways Signal Staff Association demanded of reducing their duty hours up to maximum eight hours as per global standard and rules with paying off pending Traveling and Dwelling Allowance dues forthwith to let burn stove of their homes.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, Saleem Chisti and his co-office bearer Abrar Alam said services of signal staff officials must be hired as per rules and regulations instead 'forcing them to work as bonded labor of twenty-four hours'.

They further said that their travelling allowance arrears were pending for consecutive over three years which was a big unjust to them and the entire staff as well.

He also called for upgrading scales of signal staff employees like rest of categories performing duty in different sections of railways department.

While talking to DS railways Naveed Mubasher said he had already assured signal staff members of resolving their issues on preferential basis. He said multiple steps were being taken to resolve their problems at departmental level.

