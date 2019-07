Railways signal system of Multan division improved: DTO

Divisional Transport Officer Railways (DTO) Tahir Masood Marwat said railways tracks had been improved under flood rehabilitation project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) Divisional Transport Officer Railways (DTO) Tahir Masood Marwat said railways tracks had been improved under flood rehabilitation project.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, he said a regular meeting was being conducted to review a security report about tracks of different sections in the Railways Multan division.

He said the Multan division had computer-based signals system which improved performance of signal operation activity.

Marwat said overall number of railway passengers had been increased by virtue of good operational measures.