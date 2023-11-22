Railways spend over Rs 18 million for rehabilitation of track between Kotri-Khanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways is spending Rs 1862.84 million for the rehabilitation of 518 kilometers of track between Kotri-Khanpur under the project of Immediate Track Safety Works (ITSW-I).

Despite financial constraints, the management of Pakistan Railways was putting maximum effort into improving infrastructure including tracks, bridges, and stations, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Under the project of rehabilitation of Karachi Port tracks, 24-kilometre tracks, 17 level crossings and seven bridges had been rehabilitated, along with the replacement of turnouts, he added.

The official said that Railway Dry Ports at Lahore (Mughalpura), Badami Bagh, and Azakhel had been upgraded.

He said under the Immediate Track Safety Works (ITS W-II & IMTS W-III), the railway track between Tando Adam-Khanpur covering 456 kilometers would be rehabilitated at a cost of Rs 4830.437 million and Rs 4875.461 million, respectively, by replacing the US components of the track and ensuring the safety of train operation.

A PC-I amounting to Rs 4930.22 million for the rehabilitation of track machinery has been approved, which would ensure the quality of track maintenance work.

Meanwhile, as many as 11 stations have been upgraded, including Peshawar, Hassan Abdal, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Narowal, Nankana Sahib, Raiwind, Okara, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur, under PSDP projects.

The assets of Pakistan Railways are mainly related to the track (11881 kilometers), and rolling stock (15699), and most of these assets have lived their useful life.

Therefore, he said the department took several measures for efficient maintenance of these assets, which included an increase in fiscal space for maintenance through the transfer of pensions, reduced utility bills through solarization, improved procurement management through prioritized procurement, and an efficient fuel management system.

Regional Connectivity is an important aspect of the Pakistan Railway development framework. Presently, Pakistan Railway had planned to improve its functional links with regional countries, including India and Iran, he added.

Furthermore, the official said the following new rail links would be established, including the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Connectivity Project through Kohat-Kharlachi.