Railways Spring Festival from Feb 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways is organising a three-day Spring Festival at the Railway Park, Lahore Cantt, opposite Fortress Stadium, from Feb 14 to 16.

The PR sources said on Sunday, special musical programmes, games and food points would be arranged for the visitors.

Visitors can enjoy the festival in a nominal fee of Rs 50 for an adult and Rs 20 for kids between 5 to 10 years whereas children below 5 are free.