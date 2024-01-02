Open Menu

Railways Staff’ Efforts For Record Revenue Earning Of Rs. 41 Billion Acknowledged

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Federal Minister for Communication, Railways and Maritime Affairs, Shahid Ashraf Tarar has commended the efforts of Railways Staff and management for record revenue earning of 41 billion rupees during the first half of the fiscal year 2023-24.

There is a 46 percent increase in revenue of Pakistan Railways in comparison to the same period of last year, said a news release.

Pakistan Railways earned revenue of 24 billion rupees from passenger trains and 11.5 billion from freight trains in the first six months. Income from other sectors was about five billion rupees.

The increase in revenue is the result of effective and efficient reforms introduced by Pakistan Railways management and the tireless work and dedication of railway employees.

 

Ministry of Railways has introduced several reforms since last year to bring operational efficiency to the department.

The introduction of ERP has brought greater efficiency in human resource management and transparency in financial matters.

The launching of RABTA APP has made travelling management easy for passengers. In addition first-ever Land Rules were approved by the government for better utilization of Railways land to create more revenue generation avenues for the Railways.

