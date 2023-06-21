Railways staff to facilitate senior citizens during traveling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has directed all its train managers to facilitate the senior citizens in the trains.

According to the PR spokesperson on Wednesday, PR Chief Executive Officer Arshad Salam Khatak has directed the train managers to ensure provision of all possible facilities in the trains to the senior citizens and help them in boarding.

The CEO ordered to give priority to the senior citizens in all places at the Railway Stations and in trains. He said that the railway staff would ensure that the senior citizens could board and un-board in the trains without any difficulty. Train managers have also been directed to take feedback from the senior citizens for the improvement of facilities for them.