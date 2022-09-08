Railways start two rail cars between Rwp-Lhr

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways had started two special rail cars between Lahore and Rawalpindi to cater the rush and facilitate the passengers in a more efficient way.

"The rail cars have been started on the special instructions of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique which would not only provide comfortable journey to passengers but also help increase in department revenue," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

The official said the first non-stop rail car had departed from Lahore at 7:30 pm to Rawalpindi while the second train will leave from Lahore at 5 am to Rawalpindi.

He said both the up and down trains had comprised two AC business class, two AC standard class, five economy class and one power van while the second train had to stopovers at Gujranwala and Jhelum.

The special rail cars between Lahore-Rawalpindi had received overwhelming response from thousands of passengers between the routes and they expressed their gratitude to Pakistan Railways for facilitating them, he added.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways were also planning to upgrade five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers.

"The purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers," he said. The five major railway stations including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta were also included in the up-gradation.

