UrduPoint.com

Railways Starts Upgradation Work To Improve Services

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Railways starts upgradation work to improve services

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has accelerated the upgradation work involving the private sector to improve services in passenger trains as well as major railway stations to address the growing issues, especially sanitation issues.

"The department was of the view that the cleanliness-related services in trains and at major stations, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Khanewal, Sukkur, Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur were not satisfactory," an official in the Ministry told APP.

He said that if services of the private sector were hired under a fast-track policy, the hygiene conditions at stations and in trains could be improved which would also restore the confidence of passengers in the department.

The official said Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique asked the officials to accelerate efforts to bring uniformity in the design and signboards of stalls at the major railway stations under a policy.

He said that Saad Rafique was curious to quickly devise a policy in a bid to bring uniformity in the design of all the stalls.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year Pakistan Railways decided to engage the private sector to increase profit by improving services at major stations.

"The services required to be improved included renovation and construction of washrooms and their maintenance and other janitorial services at platforms, waiting for areas and yards," he added.

To a question, he said that Pakistan Railways has also started upgradation work of its five major railway stations across the country on modern lines to facilitate the passengers and help the department to generate more revenues.

He said the purpose to upgrade the railway stations is to make them commercial hubs for business activities and facilitate the passengers and the railway stations included Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Quetta.

The official said that the government was taking several steps to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways and would provide maximum facilities to the masses.

\778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Business Khawaja Saad Rafique Sahiwal Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Khanewal All Government

Recent Stories

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

11 minutes ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

26 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

26 minutes ago
 Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf pass ..

Former military ruler Gen (r) Pervez Musharaf passes away

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.