Railways Starts Work On Outsourcing Of Royal Palm

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Railways starts work on outsourcing of Royal Palm

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has hired a consultant firm to start work on outsourcing of the Royal Palm Club under the directions of the Supreme Court.

According to the PR sources on Thursday, the consultant advisory firm has started work on international tendering by making bidding documents and business plan to outsource the club after which the railways will be able to present offers to international standard companies under the rules and regulations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the club has been handed over from an audit firm on the orders of the supreme court and after taking over the charge, the railways has increased its income and reduced expenditures.

The Royal Palm Club is now running a standard restaurant at the Lahore railway station after the establishment of Rail Cuisine, the procedure of provision of quality and variety food at other railway stations and in the trains.

