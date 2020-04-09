Railways stops workers from coming out of homes unnecessarily

The Pakistan Railways has prohibited its staff, living in or around railway workshops or colonies, from coming out of their homes unnecessarily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has prohibited its staff, living in or around railway workshops or colonies, from coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PR divisional superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhary said that all workshops would remain closed till April 12, so workers should remain at their homes to protect themselves from COVID-19.

He said the Railway Police had been directed to increase patrolling in the railway premises and a strict action wouldbe taken against the violators.

It is pertinent to mention that a worker was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days ago.