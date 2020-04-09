UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Stops Workers From Coming Out Of Homes Unnecessarily

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:49 PM

Railways stops workers from coming out of homes unnecessarily

The Pakistan Railways has prohibited its staff, living in or around railway workshops or colonies, from coming out of their homes unnecessarily

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has prohibited its staff, living in or around railway workshops or colonies, from coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PR divisional superintendent Lahore Amir Nisar Chaudhary said that all workshops would remain closed till April 12, so workers should remain at their homes to protect themselves from COVID-19.

He said the Railway Police had been directed to increase patrolling in the railway premises and a strict action wouldbe taken against the violators.

It is pertinent to mention that a worker was diagnosed with coronavirus a few days ago.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police April All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Nationwide Humanitarian Assistance D ..

50 seconds ago

New domicile policy in IOJK crime against humanity ..

5 minutes ago

Global Health: Annual world survey shows that almo ..

5 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency commences virtual activities of G ..

6 minutes ago

Nigeria Looks Forward to OPEC+ Meeting - Ambassado ..

2 minutes ago

US Ambassador Personally Sees Off Evacuation Fligh ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.