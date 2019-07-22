Railways striving hard to improve basic amenities in trains, coaches, platforms

Pakistan Railways is striving hard to improve the basic amenities as the train lighting, ensuring watering, toiletries and cleanliness of the coaches and platforms to provide best facilities to the passengers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways is striving hard to improve the basic amenities as the train lighting, ensuring watering, toiletries and cleanliness of the coaches and platforms to provide best facilities to the passengers.

"Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been devised for cleanliness of trains and stations by the Headquarters office to ensure clean and green Pakistan," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said pace of refurbishment of coaches has been enhanced to provide better travelling facilities to the public. Policy for indigenization of manufacturing of coaches at Carriage Factory, Islamabad was vigorously being pursued, he added.

The official said 15 New Power Vans (300 KVA) has been introduced to ensure uninterrupted supply to the coaches, adding that special and dedicated focus on the punctuality of trains had been made to save the valuable time of the passengers.

To a question, he said Pakistan Railways was making all-out efforts to reinforce its fleet of locomotives and ply both passenger and freight trains on maximum routes to transform the organization into a vibrant and profit-earning entity.

Currently, the department has a fleet of total 460 locomotives, out of which 140 were non-functional due to their obsolete versions. He said Pakistan Railways was pursuing a prudent policy to attract more passengers and get increased freight business by extending a number of facilities to the public.

Regarding the upgradation of railway tracks, he said around 52 kilometers (KMs) tracks upgraded during the last 11 months through indigenous resources to ensure safe and smooth journey to passengers.

About the introduction of new trains, he said all the trains were operating with above 70 percent capacity which increases up to 100 percent on weekends.