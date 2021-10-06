UrduPoint.com

Railways Striving To Increase Customers Base In Cooperation With Suppliers: Swati

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday said that Railways was constantly striving to increase its customer's base through long-term agreements with domestic and international suppliers

Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday said that Railways was constantly striving to increase its customer's base through long-term agreements with domestic and international suppliers.

He said during meeting with Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin who called on him here and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.

The minister said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan had long-standing ties and both the sides agreed to continue and expand bilateral cooperation.

Azam Swati said the meeting would further accelerate economic, trade ties, regional and economic development between both the countries.

The minister said that economic ties between Pakistan and Kazakhstan would help further boosting bilateral cooperation.

