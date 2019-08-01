UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways Successful In Maintaining Train Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:47 PM

Railways successful in maintaining train schedule

After continuous efforts, the Pakistan Railways is successful in maintaining a schedule of trains of Up and Down sides

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :After continuous efforts, the Pakistan Railways is successful in maintaining a schedule of trains of Up and Down sides.

This was informed by the PR spokesperson in a statement issued here on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson, only Karachi Express left here a bit late, however, all other trains left and arrived according to the given time table.

It is pertinent to mention here that trains schedule was upset during the previous month due to rains and other technical issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan All Rains

Recent Stories

Gargash meets with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister

19 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister directs to sort out pending ..

1 minute ago

National Assembly offers "Fateha" for plane crash, ..

1 minute ago

National Highway Authority training course on qual ..

1 minute ago

Hydel generation crosses 8000 MW for first time

1 minute ago

Senate body sought accounting profit of IPPs from ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.