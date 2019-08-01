Railways Successful In Maintaining Train Schedule
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:47 PM
After continuous efforts, the Pakistan Railways is successful in maintaining a schedule of trains of Up and Down sides
This was informed by the PR spokesperson in a statement issued here on Thursday.
According to the spokesperson, only Karachi Express left here a bit late, however, all other trains left and arrived according to the given time table.
It is pertinent to mention here that trains schedule was upset during the previous month due to rains and other technical issues.