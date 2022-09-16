UrduPoint.com

Railways Suffered A Lot In Balochistan, Says Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Railways suffered a lot in Balochistan, says Minister

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique has said that due to floods in Balochistan, the railways have suffered a lot, however efforts are afoot to restore the suspended railway routes as soon as possible.

He was addressing a press conference here at Quetta after paying a visit to the areas where rail track was hit by the heavy downpour and floods.

Federal Secretary Pakistan Railways, Divisional Superintendent Quetta Railway and other officials were also present.

"Eleven kilometer portion of Dera Allah Yar-Jacababad track is inundated in flood water, while Quetta Taftan rail track was affected by 104 places, he said and hoped that Taftan track will be restored by September 30.

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the railway network had been badly affected by rains and floods across the country.

"As soon as the flood water recedes, pace of repair work on the damaged tracks will be accelerated," However, he noted that various teams of Pakistan Railways, along with FC, NLC and Army were engaged in the restoration of the affected railway tracks.

"Upgradation of Quetta railway station is a priority while a railway office is also being established in Gwadar," he said while replying to a question.

To yet another question, the federal minister said technical teams had initiated the assessment of the damage to the railway system in the flood-affected areas. "Pakistan Railways has never faced such a loss in history," he said.

However, the government was determined to resolve the issues by restoring the railway service day and night.

