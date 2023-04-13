Railways summer train schedule issued

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has announced new Time Table of trains for summer season, which will become effective from April 15.

According to the new timetable, issued on Thursday, the time of arrival and departure of 13 trains has been changed at different railway stations whereas three trains have been given temporarily stoppages in the new schedule.

An important train service, 27-Up /28-Dn Shalimar Express, is being restored in the timetable between Lahore and Karachi.