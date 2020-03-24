UrduPoint.com
Railways Suspend Passengers Train Operation Across Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:21 PM

Pakistan Railways on Tuesday decided to suspend passengers train operation across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Railways on Tuesday decided to suspend passengers train operation across the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The train services would remain suspended throughout the country 24:00 Hrs with effect from March 24, to March 31, said a notification issued by the Ministry of Railways.

The passengers who have advance booking on suspended trains would be accommodated in other trains of their choice on priority once the train service was resumed.

In case of not availing the ticket they would get full refund after resumption of train operations, the notification added.

