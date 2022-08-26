UrduPoint.com

Railways Suspends Entire Train Operation For Karachi To Protect Passenger's Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has suspended entire train operation for Karachi to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

The PR spokesperson told APP on Friday that due to severe rains and unusual weather conditions across the country, the track was badly affected so the PR administration decided to temporarily suspend train operation for Karachi.

He said that passengers could contact concerned reservation offices for complete refund of tickets. He said that rest of the train operation on other sections like Lahore-Multan, Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot, Lahore-Rawalpindi and Lahore Faisalabad would remain intact, however trains from Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Lahore and other cities to Karachi would remain suspended till the next announcement.

He said that flood water was flowing over the track at several places especially in Sindh and bridges were also damaged.

The PR spokesperson said that the operation could remain suspended for 4 to 5 days and as soon as the track was made operational, trains would gradually be restored.

