Railways system to start extending best travelling services after laying ML-1 track: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Pakistan Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that railways would start extending fast travelling facilities to the passengers after laying ML-1 track system.

Talking to a private news channel programme , the minister said that Pakistan railways track system was laid in 1861 which caused delaying in trains. He said that last governments could not focus on new track system due to which, accidents were reported in some areas.

He said that previous governments did not pay attention to purchasing the best engines and boggies.

He said the credit goes to the working of the ministry which earned more than 10 billion during the period of last one year.

The minister further stated that we have reduced the deficit amounting to five billion rupees.

To a question he said that discussion had been made with Prime Minister for implementation of ML-1 project.

He said that bureaucracy was the main hurdle who stopped taking interest in the project due to fear of accountability bureau.

He, however said that soon, the summery for ML-1 would be sent to ECNEC for necessary procedure. The Federal minister said that all out efforts were being made to provide best travelling facilities to the passengers in days ahead.

In replying to another question he said we have successfully managed to increase the passenger figure from 7 millions to 10 millions.