'Railways takes special steps for passengers safety'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has taken several important steps for the safety of passengers which helped significant reduction in the trespassing and accidents.

PR Director Public Relations Nazia Jabeen told APP on Friday that these steps had been taken for the safety of passengers, track and trains on the special directives of PR Minister Azam Khan Swati and Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

She informed that from January 2020 to June 2020, there were 64 accidents of various types including passenger trains and goods trains, derailment incidents, accidents at manned and unmanned level crossings, etc. She said that there was a significant reduction in the number of accidents and 41 incidents occurred from January 2021 to June 2021, which was 23 per cent less than the previous year.

She said the Pakistan Railways had taken useful steps to prevent accidents in which it had closed 2886 places in seven divisions of the country from where passages were made over the track and obstacles had been made at underpasses to restrict vehicles with high roofs so that only small vehicles can pass through.

She said that 199 cases had been registered against trespassers for violating railway rules.

Moreover, she said that 73, unmanned crossings had been identified and were being closed. She said that there were 70 more unmanned-level crossings that would be upgraded soon.

Nazia said that the PR prioritized the safety and security of its passengers passing through the railway tracks. In this regard, a regular campaign was being launched at the national level to create awareness among the people about railway track crossings, she said.