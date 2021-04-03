Railways takes strict action over violation of SOPs

Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore M Nasir Khalili, during a visit to the railway station, took strict action over violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent Lahore M Nasir Khalili, during a visit to the railway station, took strict action over violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Saturday.

He suspended TCR on duty on entering the railway station premises without wearing face-mask.

He sealed a water point and a cold drink kiosk at platform No 2 for not wearing of the face-mask by the vendor. He directed the staff that no citizen should be allowed to enter the railway station without having travel or platform ticket.

He warned that strict action would be taken over violation of the orders.

Later, he also visited the Washing Lines and reviewed the arrangements of cleanliness.

Meanwhile, the automatic temperature scanners and sanitizer machines for passengers have been installed at the railway station.