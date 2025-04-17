Open Menu

Railways Takes Stringent Measures To Improve Hygiene Standards At Major Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Despite the several financial constraints, Pakistan Railways is making significant strides in improving hygiene standards at major railway stations across the country in order to facilitate the passengers.

“In a bid to ensure passenger safety and comfort, the department has implemented a series of measures to maintain cleanliness and promote public health,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that round-the-clock janitorial staffers have been deployed at major stations to maintain the cleanliness of platforms, waiting areas, passenger toilets and station premises.

The official said that daily fumigation of platforms and waiting rooms is being carried out to prevent the spread of diseases, ensuring a safer environment for travelers.

To guarantee the quality and hygiene of food sold at vending stalls, the medical officers are conducting regular inspections at major railway stations, he added.

Additionally, the official said that under the supervision of Divisional Medical Officers (DMOs), sanitary workers are diligently performing cleaning duties across platforms, washrooms, waiting rooms and other station facilities.

The official said the conservancy contractors also play a role, conducting routine cleaning in accordance with agreed terms.

The banners have been displayed and pamphlets distributed encouraging passengers to help maintain cleanliness and prevent the spread of contagious diseases, he said.

Further ensuring public health, the official said the food vendors and handlers are examined twice a year for communicable diseases such as Hepatitis B and C.

In addition, he said the regular inspections of Dining cars, restaurants and vending stalls are carried out by Railway Officers and Medical Staff and the violations of food safety or hygiene standards can lead to fines or even cancellation of contracts.

Pakistan Railways has also focused on passenger comfort, providing clean waiting rooms with modern seating arrangements and accessible toilet facilities at all major stations, he added.

“Despite the limited fiscal space, we are fully committed to providing quality services and a hygienic environment for our passengers,” the official added.

