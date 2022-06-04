UrduPoint.com

Railways Taking Several Steps For Trains Punctuality: CEO

Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Railways taking several steps for trains punctuality: CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) is continuously taking several steps to improve trains punctuality.

This was said by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Railways Farrukh Taumur Ghilzai while talking to the railway workers and common citizens in Facebook live open court (Khuli Kachehri) on Saturday.

He informed that 90 percent and 87 percent trains were running according to the schedule in April and May respectively.

He said that the passengers safety was the first priority of the administration while the PR was trying to provide best facilities to its passengers within the provided resources.

Discussing the comments posted by the public, Ghilzai said that every comment was reviewed minutely by the experts and implementable suggestions were approved while concerned officers were directed to resolve the complaints.

The CEO said that stoppage could be given to such railway station where the income was more than Rs 1,00,000.

To a question, he assured the citizens that facility of mobile chargers plugs would be provided in the trains while the PR was working on the provision of clean environment in the trains and at railway stations as it was the right of the passengers.

Farrukh Taumur said that E-Kachehri was the best platform for complaints and suggestions of the citizens and freight/cargo traders, however, the best forum was DSs offices to address the issues of railway employees.

The citizens requested the CEO to operate new trains on different sections, attachment of additional coaches with trains and provision of several facilities at the railway stations.

The railway employees complained about the issues of departmental promotions, payment issues of gratuity/pension, regularisation of TLA and PM package employees of the railways and other problems.

The PR CEO listened to the complaints and suggestions of more than 12,000 citizens and railway staff.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Facebook April May Best Court

Recent Stories

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member com ..

Pak vs WI: Zainab Abbas included in six-member commentary panel for series

3 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

Fakhar Zaman gets ICC Team of the Year cap

3 hours ago
 Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

4 hours ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

4 hours ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock wor ..

Fire at Children hospital turns medicine stock worth million of rupees into ashe ..

5 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.