Railways taking several steps for trains punctuality: CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways (PR) is continuously taking several steps to improve trains punctuality.

This was said by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Railways Farrukh Taumur Ghilzai while talking to the railway workers and common citizens in Facebook live open court (Khuli Kachehri) on Saturday.

He informed that 90 percent and 87 percent trains were running according to the schedule in April and May respectively.

He said that the passengers safety was the first priority of the administration while the PR was trying to provide best facilities to its passengers within the provided resources.

Discussing the comments posted by the public, Ghilzai said that every comment was reviewed minutely by the experts and implementable suggestions were approved while concerned officers were directed to resolve the complaints.

The CEO said that stoppage could be given to such railway station where the income was more than Rs 1,00,000.

To a question, he assured the citizens that facility of mobile chargers plugs would be provided in the trains while the PR was working on the provision of clean environment in the trains and at railway stations as it was the right of the passengers.

Farrukh Taumur said that E-Kachehri was the best platform for complaints and suggestions of the citizens and freight/cargo traders, however, the best forum was DSs offices to address the issues of railway employees.

The citizens requested the CEO to operate new trains on different sections, attachment of additional coaches with trains and provision of several facilities at the railway stations.

The railway employees complained about the issues of departmental promotions, payment issues of gratuity/pension, regularisation of TLA and PM package employees of the railways and other problems.

The PR CEO listened to the complaints and suggestions of more than 12,000 citizens and railway staff.