Railways taking steps for trains punctuality: CEO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways is taking several steps to improve trains punctuality.

This was said by PR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farrukh Taumur Ghilzai while talking to the railway workers and common citizens in a Facebook live open court (khuli kutchehri) on Saturday.

He said that in April, 90 per cent, and in May, 87 per cent trains ran according to their schedule. He said that passengers safety was the first priority of the administration while the PR was trying to provide best facilities to its passengers within its resources.

Discussing the comments posted by the public, Ghilzai said that every comment was reviewed minutely by the experts and implementable suggestions were approved and forwarded to the officers concerned for addressing them.

The CEO said that stoppage could be given to such railway station where the income was more than one lakh rupees.

To a question, he assured citizens that the facility of mobile chargers plugs would be provided in trains, while the PR was working on provision of clean environment in trains and at railway stations as it was the right of the passengers.

Farrukh Taumur said that e-Kutchehri was the best platform for receiving complaints and suggestions of citizens and freight/ cargo traders; however, the best forum was DSs offices to address the issues of the railway employees.

The citizens requested the CEO to operate new trains on different sections, attachment of additional coaches with trains and provision of several facilities at the railway stations. The railway employees complained about the issues of departmental promotions, payment issues of gratuity/ pension, regularisation of TLA and PM package employees of the railways and other problems.

The PR CEO listened to the complaints and suggestions of more than 12,000 citizens and railway staff.