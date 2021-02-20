Railways to be back on its feet soon: Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Saturday said Pakistan Railways will be back on its feet soon.

Speaking during a surprise visit to Risalpur Locomotive Factory, the minister stated that his mission is to make the railways an important institution of the state.

He said railways is an institution of national service and nation building and there is a need to focus on better travel facilities and safety to facilitate the passengers.

The minister visited various departments of the factory workshop and instructed the employees to perform their duties diligently and honestly.

Azam Khan Swati said that railways have been a vital part of national life and play a crucial role in transforming lives and landscapes.

He said railways will be brought back on its feet and made a profitable institution through effective planning.