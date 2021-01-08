Railways to be converted into profitable institution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Railways Human Resource Commission Mohsin Jamshed said Railways could be converted into profitable department by implementing their suggestions.

He was chairing meeting of the Commission here on Friday. A large number of representatives hailing from different railways unions came up to participate in the meeting.

Mohammad Salim Chisti said millions of rupees could be earned through running advertisements of Railway coaches on multiple print and electronic media, constructing plazas on open commercial lands of the department.

Abrar Alam said said many closed railways sections including Sams Satta, Bahawal Nagar, Mirpur Khas, Kot Addu Dera Ghazi Khan, Jacobabad and others to be reopened and run with old and new trains through better planning and management.

Rana Abrar Alam emphasized on protecting human rights along with preserving human resource in the department letter and spirit. He said that workers of Pakistan Railways (PR) were very hardworking, so the department should take maximum benefit from their working capacity.

Abdul Rihan said duty hours of signal staff must get limited maximum up to eight hours. Other union leaders also put up some valuable suggestions in the meeting to improve productivity of the department and making it a profitable institution.