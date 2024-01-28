Open Menu

Railways To Ensure Quality Dining Facilities In Maximum Passenger Trains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Railways to ensure quality dining facilities in maximum passenger trains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Railways is planning to attach quality dining facilities with most of its passenger trains that would help the travelers to provide fresh eatable items during their journey in the trains across the country.

In the new service, the passengers would enjoy a better environment with enhanced dining facilities as at a time, 45 passengers could take food in the upgraded dining car, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the premium dining car has a menu list of 40 food items, including barbecue and pizza while keeping in view demands of the passengers, ovens (Tandoors) have been installed to provide fresh roti (plain bread).

Initially, the official said that two dining cars have been attached to Zakariya Express (Up and Down), followed by two more to be attached with the up and down trains of Hazara Express.

The official said that after this, five more trains would be equipped with restaurant on-wheel service, followed by the other ones. “We are focusing on improving our other services too,” he added.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways launched a state-of-the-art dining car called ‘Restaurant on Wheel’ last month. The modern dining car has been introduced initially for passengers travelling through Bahauddin Zakariya Express.

“Within its limited resources, the department is trying its level best to improve the services. Besides introducing the modern dining car facility, Pakistan Railways has also decided to improve the service related to cleanliness and passengers’ rest and sleeping,” he added.

The official said that it is an air-conditioned dining car having a beautiful ambience. It is a restaurant on wheels where the passengers can enjoy quality delicious food like the restaurants in the cities.

He said besides Tandoors, the dining car is equipped with microwave ovens and other facilities which are generally available in modern kitchens. If someone doesn’t want to take a meal in the dining car, waiters would serve them food on their seat, he added.

