Railways To Hand Over Station Cleanliness To Waste Management Companies
Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2025 | 09:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has announced a major initiative to improve sanitation at railway stations across the country by outsourcing cleanliness operations to waste management companies.
According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways on Saturday, the move comes in accordance with the directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, aimed at ensuring better hygiene and environmental standards at public transport facilities.
As a first step, the cleanliness responsibilities at Rawalpindi Railway Station have already been transferred to a local waste management company.
In the initial phase, the railway stations in Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Khanewal will also be handed over to respective waste management firms. The initiative will eventually be expanded to cover all railway stations nationwide.
The Railway Minister has also directed officials to begin discussions with the Sindh Solid Waste Management board to explore similar arrangements in the province.
-
