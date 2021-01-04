UrduPoint.com
Railways To Install Six More Water Filtration Plants At Stations

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Railways to install six more water filtration plants at stations

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Railways will install six more water filtration plants at different railway stations across the country for the provision of safe and clean drinking water to the passengers.

"The water filtration plants will be installed shortly at Gujrat, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal and Bahawalpur railway stations," an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

To provide clean drinking water at the railway stations, he said that water filtration plants have been installed at twelve railway stations included Okara, Raiwind, Gujranwala, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki, Jhelum, Lahore, Rohri and Sukkur.

Moreover, the official said that water supply facilities would be further upgraded at Rohri, Sukkur, Karachi and other important stations.

The department has installed its own water treatment plants at Kotri and Rohri for treatment of raw water to make it fit for drinking.

