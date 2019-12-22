Railways to introduce 4 shuttle trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Railways is introducing four new shuttle trains this year at different sections to facilitate citizens.

PR spokesperson said on Sunday, these trains would be operated at Lahore-Raiwind, Lahore-Gujranwala, Haiderabad-Karachi and Lahore-Jallo, of which Lahore-Jallo shuttle had already been inaugurated.

The fare for the trains will be fixed on concessional rates so that maximum number of passengers can enjoy the facility like the fare for Lahore-Gujranwala shuttle will be Rs 100 for one side.

The Railways is also offering four passenger trains including Sir Syed Express, Jinah Express, Rehman BabaExpress and Tezgam Express and three freight trains to private sectors for operation.

