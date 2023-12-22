Open Menu

Railways To Introduce Fuel Track Management System

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Railways to introduce fuel track management system

In a meeting, led by Pakistan Railways Secretary/Chairman Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, at the PR headquarters here on Friday, the introduction of a fuel track management system was announced to monitor and optimise fuel supply, aiming to curtail expenditure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) In a meeting, led by Pakistan Railways Secretary/Chairman Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, at the PR headquarters here on Friday, the introduction of a fuel track management system was announced to monitor and optimise fuel supply, aiming to curtail expenditures.

The shift to an online fuel management system was emphasised, with exploration of various fuel supply options and collaboration with oil marketing companies.

The PR chairman ordered for installation of electric meters in residential units at the railways colonies and urged acceleration of transitioning the railway network to solar power. The meeting highlighted efforts to enhance healthcare facilities, with plans to open railway hospitals in Quetta on December 25 and Peshawar on December 31 for public access.

To bolster medical services, an advertisement has been issued to hire doctors and allied health staff on a sharing basis at the Karen Hospital. The PR administration was instructed to compile departmental temporary labour appointment (TLA) employee lists by division, eliminate non-essential categories and vacant resident seats, and continue recruitment aligned with the railway requirements.

In a move to improve passenger amenities, the meeting decided to install executive toilets at major railway stations. Additionally, the development of acquiring land for the Thar coal project was reviewed, emphasising the railway's commitment to sustainable practices.

The meeting was attended by PR Chief Executive Officer Aamir Baloch and other senior officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Quetta Thar Oil December Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi orders 24/7 CT- ..

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi orders 24/7 CT-Scan, MRI reports facility

3 minutes ago
 DPO Haripur assures foolproof security for Christm ..

DPO Haripur assures foolproof security for Christmas festivities

2 minutes ago
 Hailey College organises award distribution ceremo ..

Hailey College organises award distribution ceremony

2 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates commitment to hold free, fair g ..

Solangi reiterates commitment to hold free, fair general elections in February n ..

2 minutes ago
 PMD indicates chances of light rain, snowfall in P ..

PMD indicates chances of light rain, snowfall in Potohar region, KP, Kashmir

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved at labo ..

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved at labourers killing

2 minutes ago
Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar in local markets

19 minutes ago
 DEPC meets to discuss upcoming anti-polio campaig ..

DEPC meets to discuss upcoming anti-polio campaign

5 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 988 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 988 points

5 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses financial challenges faced b ..

Senate body discusses financial challenges faced by PSM

1 minute ago
 Prize distribution ceremony held in APS Shagai Sou ..

Prize distribution ceremony held in APS Shagai South Waziristan

1 minute ago
 Ex AJK President Yaqoob calls on President Sultan

Ex AJK President Yaqoob calls on President Sultan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan