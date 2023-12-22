Railways to introduce fuel track management system

In a meeting, led by Pakistan Railways Secretary/Chairman Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, at the PR headquarters here on Friday, the introduction of a fuel track management system was announced to monitor and optimise fuel supply, aiming to curtail expenditure

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) In a meeting, led by Pakistan Railways Secretary/Chairman Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, at the PR headquarters here on Friday, the introduction of a fuel track management system was announced to monitor and optimise fuel supply, aiming to curtail expenditures.

The shift to an online fuel management system was emphasised, with exploration of various fuel supply options and collaboration with oil marketing companies.

The PR chairman ordered for installation of electric meters in residential units at the railways colonies and urged acceleration of transitioning the railway network to solar power. The meeting highlighted efforts to enhance healthcare facilities, with plans to open railway hospitals in Quetta on December 25 and Peshawar on December 31 for public access.

To bolster medical services, an advertisement has been issued to hire doctors and allied health staff on a sharing basis at the Karen Hospital. The PR administration was instructed to compile departmental temporary labour appointment (TLA) employee lists by division, eliminate non-essential categories and vacant resident seats, and continue recruitment aligned with the railway requirements.

In a move to improve passenger amenities, the meeting decided to install executive toilets at major railway stations. Additionally, the development of acquiring land for the Thar coal project was reviewed, emphasising the railway's commitment to sustainable practices.

The meeting was attended by PR Chief Executive Officer Aamir Baloch and other senior officers.