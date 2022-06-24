UrduPoint.com

Railways To Introduce Mobile Application For Safety Of Women Passengers

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways will introduce a "Safar Saheli" mobile application to facilitate women passengers during traveling by a train.

According to the PR sources on Friday, a special room in the PR Police IG office has been set up to operate the application.

PR CEO Farrukh Temor Ghilzai has constituted a committee to monitor the work on the app.

The committee members, including Divisional Commercial Officer Zeeshan Shehzad, DEE M Akbar Shah and DSTE Ali Nawab Khan, visited the room and check preparations for the application.

The committee vowed that the app would soon be activated and after its launch,safety of women passengers would be ensured.

