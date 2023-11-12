Open Menu

Railways To Introduce TDAS For Improved Track Visibility In Foggy Conditions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Railways to introduce TDAS for improved track visibility in foggy conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Pakistan Railways is set to introduce the 'Train Driver Assistant System' (TDAS) to help train drivers a clear view of the railway tracks up to an impressive distance of 700 meters.

“The technology aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of train operations during adverse weather conditions, particularly in the presence of dense smog and fog,” an official in the Ministry told APP.

The system, he said the TDAS is set to revolutionize the way trains navigate through foggy landscapes. It promised not only to avert potential accidents but also to facilitate smooth rail travel when visibility is severely compromised.

He said the capabilities of this digital system extend beyond improved visibility; it can also identify and monitor vital elements such as signals, level crossings, gates, track obstructions, and other potential hazards within the same 700-meter radius.

The official said this comprehensive approach to training management promises to reduce the risk of accidents significantly.

Initially, he said the department was planning to install the anti-fog device in four engines. However, Pakistan Railways has outlined a strategic expansion plan, with the ultimate goal of equipping all trains with this life-saving technology in the coming year.

He said in a move to combat the persistent challenge of fog-related train delays, Pakistan Railways has joined hands with the University of Engineering Taxila (UET) to introduce a cutting-edge 'Digital Railway Driving System.'

The official said the system is not only expected to facilitate timely train movements on foggy days but will also be instrumental in averting accidents during severe foggy weather, enhancing the overall safety and efficiency of Pakistan's railway network.

/778

