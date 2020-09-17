UrduPoint.com
Railways To Introduce Three More Trains Under Public-private Partnership

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

The Pakistan Railways has decided to introduce three more trains under the public-private partnership at different routes to facilitate the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to introduce three more trains under the public-private partnership at different routes to facilitate the people.

According to the PR spokesperson on Thursday, 201-Up /202-Dn Attock Passenger train will be operated between Mari Indus and Attock City from September 20 while the second 203-Up/204-Dn Jund Passenger train will run on the same date between Jund and Attock City.

The third 127-Up/128-Dn Mehar Express will be introduced from September 27 which will run between Rawalpindi and Multan via Fateh Jhang, Kundian and Bhakkar.

Earlier, the PR introduced Faiz Ahmad Faiz Passenger (Lahore-Narowal) and Lasani Express(Lahore-Narowal-Sialkot) under the public-private partnership.

