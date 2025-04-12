Open Menu

Railways To Launch DG Khan–Multan Shuttle Train From 16th; Bolan Mail Schedule Revised

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Railways to launch DG Khan–Multan shuttle train from 16th; Bolan Mail schedule revised

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Railways has announced the launch of a new shuttle train service between Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan in a move aimed at improving travel convenience for passengers.

The service, named 227Dn/228Up, will commence operations from April 16.

According to the railway officials on Saturday, train 227Dn will depart from Multan at 5:30 AM daily and, after passing through Sher Shah, Muzaffargarh, and Kot Addu, will reach Dera Ghazi Khan by 9:30 AM. In return, train 228Up will leave Dera Ghazi Khan at 11:00 AM and arrive at Multan Cantt Railway Station by 2:50 PM, following the same route.

The shuttle train will consist of four economy class coaches and one brake van, ensuring economical and accessible travel for daily commuters and the general public.

In another development, the Pakistan Railways has also decided to revise the schedule of the 3Up Bolan Mail, which operates between Karachi City and Quetta. Effective from April 27, the train will now depart from Karachi City at 4:00 PM and will pass through Kotri, Sehwan Sharif, Dadu, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Sibi before arriving at Quetta Railway Station at 4:00 PM the following day.

The adjustments are part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance rail connectivity and improve service delivery for passengers across the country.

Recent Stories

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S ..

Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks

3 hours ago
 Israeli army continues military operations in Tulk ..

Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps

3 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of ..

GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate ..

Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..

3 hours ago
 21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza

4 hours ago
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by fou ..

PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformat ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation

5 hours ago
 Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to st ..

Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds

5 hours ago
 Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives US Congress delegation

UAE President receives US Congress delegation

7 hours ago
 Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegatio ..

Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan