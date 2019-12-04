UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Railways To Launch Safety Awareness Drive

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 08:08 PM

Railways to launch safety awareness drive

The Pakistan Railways will start an awareness campaign among people about safe train journey through posters and pamphlets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways will start an awareness campaign among people about safe train journey through posters and pamphlets.

According to the PR sources on Wednesday, a letter has been written by the chief commercial manager to divisional superintendents to engage religious and other personalities besides the electronic, print and social media in the awareness campaign.

In the letter, it has been directed to ensure checking of luggage of passengers at entry points with scanners and metal detectors and walk-through gates should be installed where it is possible.

It has been directed to discourage and stop those passengers who are carrying prohibited products or things.

It is suggested to install emergency doors and auto-lock doors in coaches in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media

Recent Stories

Manzoor and Shakeel reel off hundreds in Sindh fig ..

4 minutes ago

Central Punjab consolidate birth in final

16 minutes ago

FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan Supports “Women ..

40 minutes ago

MoI&#039;s Security Qualifications Center certifie ..

43 minutes ago

AquaChemie to set up AED150 million chemical termi ..

1 hour ago

Late strikes give Northern advantage on action-pac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.