Railways to launch safety awareness drive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways will start an awareness campaign among people about safe train journey through posters and pamphlets.

According to the PR sources on Wednesday, a letter has been written by the chief commercial manager to divisional superintendents to engage religious and other personalities besides the electronic, print and social media in the awareness campaign.

In the letter, it has been directed to ensure checking of luggage of passengers at entry points with scanners and metal detectors and walk-through gates should be installed where it is possible.

It has been directed to discourage and stop those passengers who are carrying prohibited products or things.

It is suggested to install emergency doors and auto-lock doors in coaches in case of any emergency.