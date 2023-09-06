Open Menu

Railways To Lay Fibre Optics Cable Along Railway Tracks

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Railways to lay fibre optics cable along railway tracks

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railways has been planning on Tuesday to lay fibre optics cables along the railway tracks across the country, in a joint venture with private sector investors to generate revenue for the department.

"Pakistan Railways has around 7,791 kilometres railway network across the country which will not only help the department to improve its financial condition but also attract investors to invest," the official sources in the Ministry told APP.

They said the matter also came under discussion during a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), in which the Ministry of Railways pointed out that the department was offering an excellent opportunity for laying fibre optics cables along its track for digital connectivity across the county.

During the meeting, they said Pakistan Railways informed that it has a network of 7,791 km, which passes through high-density population areas and connects major cities in the four provinces.

They said with the average assets and hefty pension bills, Pakistan Railways contended, but its financial health was deteriorating, and unless new revenue sources were identified, the reliance on government subsidy would keep on growing.

The sources said that Pakistan Railways was of the view that right-of-way charges on fibre optics cables would offer the department a decent source of earnings.

They said that the Ministry of Railways had already sent a summary to the concerned quarter for adoption of the business model of laying fibre optics cables in a joint venture with private-sector investors on railway land due to poor financial health and limited earning sources.

Then, the sources said that the concerned quarter, while agreeing to the proposal, directed the Ministry of Railways to prepare a new draft policy in consultation with all stakeholders, which would have a positive impact on developing the digital economy, and place the matter before the ECC for review.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Poor All Government

Recent Stories

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooper ..

COAS calls for promoting Pak-Uzbek military cooperation, intelligence sharing

7 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Eswatini on National Day

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2023

3 hours ago
 18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more re ..

18th G20 Summit: An opportunity to build a more resilient global economy

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi

10 hours ago
India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and ..

India&#039;s G20 Summit: Who are the attendees and absentees?

10 hours ago
 G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead ..

G20: International Media Centre stands ready ahead of 18th summit

10 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Singapore on election win

11 hours ago
 World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard t ..

World Tourism Organsiation, G20 launch dashboard to support tourism in advancing ..

11 hours ago
 Sindh University refutes notification regarding an ..

Sindh University refutes notification regarding announcement of Sep 6 as public ..

12 hours ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman presides PU Senate meeting

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan