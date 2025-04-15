Railways To Modernize Healthcare Through Public-private Partnership: Abbasi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 03:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi has said the Pakistan Railways (PR) is fully committed
to modernize its medical facilities through a transparent and sustainable public-private
partnership model.
Addressing the roadshow ceremony of Pakistan Railways Healthcare Transformation initiative
held at the Royal Palm Club here on Tuesday, the minister announced that seven Pakistan Railways
hospitals were being outsourced under the public-private partnership model.
He emphasized that the department was seeking private partnerships to upgrade and manage
its healthcare institutions, the PR remains a strategic national asset and will not be handed over
to the private sector under any circumstances.
The minister said the Pakistan Railways was adopting a sustainable model to outsource several departments, including the seven hospitals, to ensure improved service delivery. “Our priority is to provide world-class medical care to railway employees, their families, and the general public. This initiative is designed to achieve the goal efficiently,” he added.
He stressed that the transformation required a practical, long-term model and highlighted that public-private collaborations were crucial to elevate public service standards without compromising transparency or public interest.
Highlighting the strategic value of land occupied by PR hospitals, Hanif Abbasi asserted that these prime assets must be utilized transparently and effectively for public benefit. “We are looking for private partners who not only possess professional expertise but also share a sincere commitment to public service,” he emphasized.
He added that the Pakistan Railways had potential to evolve into a financially self-reliant and sustainable institution, capable of reinvesting in modernization and public service.
“This is not privatization. This is a transparent partnership model aimed at enhancing public service, modernizing healthcare delivery, and improving operational efficiency,” he stated.
The minister highlighted that the Pakistan Railways had already demonstrated its commitment to punctuality, cleanliness, and service enhancement. With the cooperation of stakeholders and investors, the PR is poised to emerge as a symbol of national progress and public welfare over the next three years.
He also noted that Pakistan is on the path to progress and development. “ This is an opportune time for private partners to invest in these healthcare facilities,” he said, inviting stakeholders to participate in this
transparent transformation.
During the meeting, Chief Medical Officer Dr Attiqa Zeghum briefed the minister on the current healthcare services offered by PR hospitals, while Shehbaz Zafar, Deputy Manager of PR Hospitals, presented a project summary and key details of the annual contracts related to the outsourcing of the seven hospitals.
Earlier, in the session, a documentary showcasing the existing infrastructure and services of the hospitals was also screened.
Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Amir Ali Baloch, General Manager Welfare and Special Initiatives Waqar Ahmad Shahid, Additional General Manager Structure Amir Nisar Chaudhry, Federal Government Inspector of Railways Hammad Hassan Mirza, Saima Mukhtar, and other senior officiers
attended the event.
