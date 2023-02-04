Railways to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

UrduPoint.com

February 04, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways would enthusiastically observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday, February 5.

According to the PR Lahore Division spokesperson here on Saturday, banners, streamers and flags had been displayed on trains and railway stations to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message, PR Lahore Divisional Superintendent M Haneef Gull said that the struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters would be successful one day. He said that the Pakistani nation was standing with its brothers in Jammu and Kashmir, who had been struggling against the oppression of India and its forces.

