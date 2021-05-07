UrduPoint.com
Railways To Operate 11 Eid Special Trains On Eidul Fitr

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 01:40 PM

Railways to operate 11 Eid Special trains on Eidul Fitr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways is operating 11 Eid Special trains to facilitate the citizens on the eve of Eidul Fitr to manage additional passengers.

According to the PR sources on Friday, the first four Eid Special trains will be operated from Karachi to Lahore on May 7,8,9 and 10 (one train daily). The each train will leave Karachi City at 8:00 p.m. and reach here at 4:00 p.m. on the next day traveling via Landhi, Nawabshah, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan Cantt, Sahiwal, Okara and Raiwind.

Likewise,five Eid special trains will be operated between Lahore and Karachi from May 7 to 11 on daily basis. Each train will leave here for Karachi Cantt at 8:00 p.

m. and it will reach at 4:00 p.m. next day traveling via Raiwind, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Multan Cantt, Bahawalpur, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rohri, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Landhi and Karachi City.

The tenth Eid Special trains will be operated between Karachi City and Rawalpindi via Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa and Jehlum. This train will leave Karachi City at 8:00 p.m on May 11 and it will reach Rawalpindi at 9:45 p.m.next day.

The last Eid Special trains will run between Karachi City and Multan on May 12 and this train will leave Karachi at 8:00 p.m. and reach Multan at 11:15 a.m. next day.

