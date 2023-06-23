Open Menu

Railways To Operate 3 Eid Trains

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Railways to operate 3 Eid trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to operate three Eid special trains to facilitate people on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification, issued here on Friday, the first Eid special train would operate on June 26 between Quetta and Peshawar via Sukkur, Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi. This train will leave Quetta at 10a.m. on June 26 and reach Peshawar at 8p.m. on June 27.

The second Eid special train will run between Karachi Cantt and Lahore on June 27. This train will leave Karachi Cantt at 8:30 in the night and it will arrive here on the next day, June 28 at 5:45 p.m. via Nawabshah, Bahawalpur, Khanewal and Faisalabad. The third Eid special train will be operated between Lahore and Karachi Cantt on July 3. The train will leave here at 11a.m. for Karachi Cantt via Faisalabad, Khanewal, Bahawalpur and Nawabshah and it will reach at its destination at 8:30 in the morning on July 4.

