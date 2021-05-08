Railways to operate 66 Eid Special trains

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has decided to execute a mega plan of operating 66 special trains across the country in the wake of current situation of heavy rush due to coronavirus and consequent lockdown.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, four Eid special trains will be operated on May 9 to 12 from Faisalabad to Lahore and each of these trains will leave Faisalabad at 10pm. Also, four Eid special trains will run from Lahore to Faisalabad from May 10 to 13.

The Railways will also operate more 4 Up and 4 Down trains between Lahore and Faisalabad which will be operated on May 9 to 12. These Eid Special trains will leave Lahore at 8:00 a.

m. while the trains will leave Faisalabad at 12:30 p.m.

The PR will operate 4 Eid special trains from Multan to Faisalabad on May 9 to 12 at 6:30 in the morning while 4 Eid special trains from Faisalabad to Multan on same days at 11:30 a.m.

Likewise, 7 Eid Special trains will be operated from Peshawar to Rawalpindi: one daily from May 10 to 16, while 7 trains from Rawalpindi to Peshawar on the same days.

The PR will operate 7 Up and 7 Down trains between Karachi and Hyderabad on May 10 to 16.

The Railways will also operate 7 Up and 7 Down trains between Mirpur Khas and Kotri on May 10 to 16.