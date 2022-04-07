UrduPoint.com

Railways To Operate 9 Trains For Sikh Yatrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Railways to operate 9 trains for Sikh yatrees

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Railways has planned to operate nine special trains from April 12 to 17 to facilitate Sikh pilgrims coming from India for their religious rituals.

According to a letter issued on the directions of Divisional Superintendent Lahore Rahat Mirza on Thursday, special arrangements would be made for the guests at the railway stations, especially at Nankana Sahib and Hassan Abdal.

Arrangements for filtered cold water, clean washrooms, proper train announcements, comfortable sitting arrangements, parcel system for additional luggage and well furnished passenger coaches will be made available for the Sikh yatrees.

Railway officers will remain available and monitor the facilities during the visit of the Sikh yatrees, added the officials.

More Stories From Pakistan

