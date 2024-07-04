Railways To Operate Several Trains Under Public-Private Partnership Model
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The Pakistan Railways has announced a major shift to a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for operating multiple train services, aiming to enhance passenger facilities and stabilise revenue
According to the PR spokesperson on Thursday, the decision includes several prominent trains such as the Karakoram Express, Karachi, Awam, Green Line, Mehr, Chenab, Saman Sarkar, and Mohenjo Daro Passenger trains. The Pak business Express , Bolan Mail, Thal, Sukkur Express, Marvi, Chaman, and Hazara Express trains will also be run under the PPP model, along with Shalimar, Bahauddin Zakariya, Kohat, Mehran, Attock, Jand, and Rawalpindi Passenger trains.
Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Amir Ali Baloch, emphasised the move's goal to provide passengers with a superior travel experience. He assured that the PPP model would introduce top-notch facilities across these services. He said that dining cars have been upgraded, with premium dining options added to Tezgam and Zakariya Express trains. In addition, he informed that executive washrooms have been constructed at the Lahore Railway Station, receiving positive feedback from passengers. He vowed that similar facilities are planned to be operational at all major stations within the next three months.
