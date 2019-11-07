Railways to operate three special trains for Sikh/Hindu communities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways will operate three special trains to facilitate local Sikh and Hindu communities on the 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib, to be held at Nankana Sahib.

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the first special train will leave for Nankana Sahib on Friday, November 08 from Larkana at 12:00 at noon via Sukkur, Rohri,Ghotki, Mirpur Mathelo, Lodhran, Khanewal and Shorkot Cantt and it will reach at its destination next day at 4:30 am while this train will return on November 13 from Nankana Sahib to Larkana.

The second special train will leave from Khairpur at 3 pm for Nankana Sahib via Ghotki, Khanpur, Khanewal, Shorkot Cantt and Jaranwala and this train will reach at its destination on next morning at 6:30.

This train will retrun on November 13 at 3:30 pm from Nankana Sahib to Khairpur.

The third special train will be operated between Nankana Sahib and Lahore via Sheikhupura on November 11 at 10:30 am and it will complete its journey at 12:35 pm while the same train will be returned to Nankana Sahib on the same day and it will leave Lahore at 8:00 pm whereas this train will reach at its destination at 12:00 midnight.

It is warned by the railways that passengers are not allowed to carry any kind of inflammables, stove, gas cylinder, oil or lighting materials.